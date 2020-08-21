Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Antonio Conte eyes 'history' with Inter Milan in Europa League

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Antonio Conte eyes ‘history’ with Inter Milan in Europa League

Photo: AFP

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte said that he wants to write history by winning the UEFA Europa League.

The Nerazzurri will take on Spanish La Liga club Sevilla in the final of the mega-event in Cologne on Friday.

The Italian club, who finished runners-up in the recently concluded Serie A campain, have not won a single European trophy in nine years but are now just a step away from lifting a major title.

Inter eliminated the likes of Getafe, Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk to reach their first final in a decade.

But Conte believes a team is only remembered as long as if they emerge victorious.

“What I’ve realised is that people only remember when you win finals,” said Conte. “I won the Champions League, but I lost a further four finals and the people that leave their mark on history are those that win matches and trophies.”

“We should be proud we have reached the first final for 10 years, especially at a prestigious club like Inter. But history is written by the conquerors, the winners. That is added motivation for us to go out and win.”

Conte further went on to express his opinion about how his players have become more mature and braver during his tenure. “The braver we became, the greater chances we had to bring home a big trophy like the Europa League. We’re here now and we need to make the most of the opportunity.”

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is aware of the threat poses by the Serie A giants in the final.

“They are full of players good enough to compete to win Serie A and the Champions League,” he said. “They are a complete team with a very defined way of playing, like all Conte sides. They are capable of attacking a lot without conceding chances.”

However, he said that the motivation to play a “great game” is getting his unit excited and are focusing on their game plan.

