Every CPL 2020 player tests negative for coronavirus

Players, officials and administrators who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for the 2020 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have tested negative for the coronavirus, Cricbuzz has reported.

“They will now be kept in quarantine in the official hotel for 14 days during which they will be tested regularly,” a CPL release read. “If any member of the party is found to have contracted the virus, they will be removed from the hotel and placed in further isolation in accordance with the current protocols in Trinidad & Tobago.

“But as of now all those who have arrived in Trinidad & Tobago are free of COVID-19.”

The tournament will be played from August 18 entirely in Trinidad and Tobago at two venues. A total of 162 people affiliated with the franchise competition were tested and their results came back negative.

Hosts Trinbago Knight Riders square off against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the CPL.