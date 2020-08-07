Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Every CPL 2020 player tests negative for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Every CPL 2020 player tests negative for coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: Caribbean Premier League/Twitter

Players, officials and administrators who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for the 2020 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have tested negative for the coronavirus, Cricbuzz has reported.

“They will now be kept in quarantine in the official hotel for 14 days during which they will be tested regularly,” a CPL release read. “If any member of the party is found to have contracted the virus, they will be removed from the hotel and placed in further isolation in accordance with the current protocols in Trinidad & Tobago.

“But as of now all those who have arrived in Trinidad & Tobago are free of COVID-19.”

The tournament will be played from August 18 entirely in Trinidad and Tobago at two venues. A total of 162 people affiliated with the franchise competition were tested and their results came back negative.

Hosts Trinbago Knight Riders square off against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the CPL.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus CPL Cricket West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
cpl players test negative, cpl 2020 players test negative for coronavirus, CPL 2020 schedule, CPL 2020 schedule,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Pakistan cricketers celebrate Eidul Azha in England
Shan Masood, pacers uplift Pakistan in first England Test
Shan Masood, pacers uplift Pakistan in first England Test
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Watch: Mohammad Abbas clean bowls Ben Stokes with a beauty
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan announce squad for first England Test
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta's long jumper Asif Magsi
Pakistan Athletics Federation to train Thatta’s long jumper Asif Magsi
Everyone's a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Everyone’s a Babar Azam fan, even cats!
Did you catch Azhar Ali's 'shaky' moment with Joe Root?
Did you catch Azhar Ali’s ‘shaky’ moment with Joe Root?
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Pakistan cricketers extend Eidul Azha greetings
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Watch: Former tennis star Maria Sharapova shows off boxing skills
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
Pakistan face tricky tour of England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.