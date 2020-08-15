After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also retires from international cricket

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, as per Cricbuzz.

The left-handed batsman’s last appearance for the Men-in-Blue in an ODI against England on July 17, 2018.

The Ghaziabad-born played represented the national team in 332 matches across all formats (18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is) where he managed to score 7,988 runs.

The 33-year-old played an integral part during India’s 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Earlier on Saturday, former captain and legendary batsman MS Dhoni also announced his decision to retire from international cricket.