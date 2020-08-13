After disappoint return, Abid backs Fawad to produce goods

Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has backed veteran middle-order batsman Fawad Alam to produce the goods in the second innings of the second Test against England.

The left-hander, who was representing the Green Caps in the five-day format after a gap of 11 years, failed to register a single run and went back to the pavilion without scoring as the visitors lost four wickets in the second session of the opening day of the second Test and finished with the score of 126-5 in their first innings in Southampton.

Ali, while talking to the media after the match, expressed disappointment in seeing Alam failed on Thursday but backed the 34-year-old to produce the good in the future for the national team.

“He is playing for Pakistan so if he doesn’t perform well, everyone will be disappointed,” said Ali. “But I believe that as a team, it is our responsibility to back our players who are not doing well. They need our support more than others and I am sure he [Fawad] will do really well for the team because he is working really hard in the nets.”