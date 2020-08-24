Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Football

After Champions League heartbreak, PSG fans arrested in Paris

Photo: AFP

French police confirmed that 148 people were taken into custody for rioting following Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final.

The fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital during and after the final which was being played in Lisbon.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the Parc des Princes to cheer for PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched their team’s 1-0 defeat in the Portugal’s capital on a big screen.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday night, police confirmed on Twitter.

Tell us what you think:

