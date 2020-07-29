Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve

Pakistan’s batting coach for England tour, Younis Khan, believes that tailenders need to perform with the bat for the visitors.

“They may not score big runs but they should put on fighting performances,” Younis said while interacting with media via videoconference. “Good teams keep fighting till the very end and the team performs well if their lower-order batsmen contribute with the bat.”

The former captain said that he has been working with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas — who he wants to see emerge as a leader in the side.

He added that, as a coach, it’s his responsibility to give equal time to both senior and junior players.

The former Test captain said he is trying to help the players take the next step in their performances.

Younis was full of praise for the side’s star turn Babar Azam, who he said has been delivering top-notch performances regularly.