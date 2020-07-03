Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower claimed that ex-batsman Younis Khan “had a knife to his throat” when he tried to give him some advice, Wisden has reported.

The former Zimbabwe batsman — who served as Pakistan’s batting coach from 2014 to 2019 — recalled the incident which happened during a Test match against Australia in Brisbane back in 2016 while speaking on the Following On Cricket podcast.

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower. “Obviously, (he had) a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket but he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting but that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

His remarks come as Pakistan are preparing for a three-match Test series and three Tests against England.

Younis was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. He went on to score 65 in the second innings but could not prevent Pakistan from losing the game by 39 runs.






 

 
 

 
