Younis Khan hails ‘world-class’ Rahul Dravid

Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan recalled how his Indian counterpart Rahul Dravid helped him become a world-class batsman.

“Dravid was a top-class professional and one of the greats of the modern era and I learned a lot from him,” Younis was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet. “The tips and advice I got from Dravid at the early stages of my career helped me develop into a top batsman.”

Younis Khan, Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket, identified the early influence of Rahul Dravid on his red-ball career 🏏



The duo scored a combined 23,387 runs in the longest format of the game 🙌#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/I2QzqhF381 — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020

Dravid, who was nicknamed as “The Wall”, represented India in 509 international fixtures across all three formats and scored 24,208 runs.