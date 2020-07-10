Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Younis Khan hails ‘world-class’ Rahul Dravid

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Younis Khan hails ‘world-class’ Rahul Dravid

File Photo: AFP

Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan recalled how his Indian counterpart Rahul Dravid helped him become a world-class batsman.

“Dravid was a top-class professional and one of the greats of the modern era and I learned a lot from him,” Younis was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet. “The tips and advice I got from Dravid at the early stages of my career helped me develop into a top batsman.”

Dravid, who was nicknamed as “The Wall”, represented India in 509 international fixtures across all three formats and scored 24,208 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket India Pakistan Rahul Dravid younis khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Younis Khan, Rahul Dravid, Cricket, India, Pakistan, India vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs India, cricketers, cricket news,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to 'living legend' MS Dhoni
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan kits
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan kits
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.