We have a clear plan for England fixtures: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that it felt good to see the players back in action after the coronavirus break.

“It felt good that the players have returned to training after such a long period of time,” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “We were expecting that they would face problems and would take time to get set but overall they are looking physically sound.

“The situation will improve as we continue to train for the upcoming series against England.”

The head coach praised the facilities being provided to them, adding that it was important for the squad to train according to the match conditions. He went on to say that they have a clear plan regarding the upcoming Test and T20I series.

Misbah said the side will avail this time to plan the strategies for the next five months of cricket ahead of them. “It will also help the players bond with each other.”