We anticipated players getting coronavirus, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had said that the management had foreseen that some cricketers would test positive for the coronavirus.

Ten out of the 29 players named in Pakistan’s squad for the tour of England were tested positive for coronavirus.

“We had prepared an extended squad for the England tour because we had foreseen this,” Misbah said while speaking exclusively in SamaaTV program Sports Action. “We had predicted that five to 10 players might be affected by the virus given the way things were going. Luckily, most of the players in the Test team were not affected by it.”

Speaking on the appointment of Younis Khan as batting coach for the England tour, he said that he was happy to have someone with the experience and illustrious career of Younis.

