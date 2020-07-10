Watch: Emotional Michael Holding recalls racial discrimination against his parents

West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding got emotional while discussing the racial discrimination faced by his parent.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, while speaking with Sky News, couldn’t hold back his tears as he recalled the racial discrimination his parents endured.

“Even if it’s a baby step at a time. Even a snail’s pace. But I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail’s pace, I don’t care”



England and West Indies players took a knee against racism before the start of Southampton Test in support of the global campaign against racial injustice.