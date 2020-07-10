Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Watch: Emotional Michael Holding recalls racial discrimination against his parents

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: BBCSport/Twitter

West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding got emotional while discussing the racial discrimination faced by his parent.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, while speaking with Sky News, couldn’t hold back his tears as he recalled the racial discrimination his parents endured.

England and West Indies players took a knee against racism before the start of Southampton Test in support of the global campaign against racial injustice.

Cricket Michael Holding racism West Indies
 
