Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Waqar welcomes Amir’s selection in Pakistan team

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Waqar welcomes Amir’s selection in Pakistan team

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has welcomed paceman Mohammad Amir’s inclusion in the Pakistan squad for the England tour.

“Amir was already a part of the plans for white-ball cricket and we want to see how he performs given that he is an experienced campaigner,” he said while interacting with the media via videoconference. “We’ll see how the situation turns out.”

The Burewala Express said that the side has ample time on their hands to evaluate which fast-bowlers need to be picked.

“It is a big camp here in England and we have the facilities to try out new players. We can see where the players stand given that some important campaigns such as the New Zealand tour and T20 World Cup will take place in the future. It is important that such decisions are taken and I don’t think it is a bad one.”

One eye on England-West Indies Test series

The bowling coach went on to say that his side are keeping a close eye on the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, with the final game to be played on July 24 in Manchester.

“We are keeping an eye on the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies and how the pitches are behaving there. There are just two performance centres, which are Southampton and Manchester. So, we have plenty of players at our disposal and have our basics covered. We will try to utilise the conditions and knowledge to our advantage.”

Saliva ban not a concern

The former Pakistan captain also believes that the saliva ban imposed by the International Cricket Council as a safety precaution against the coronavirus will not cause problems for Pakistan’s bowling unit.

“That is because players have to adapt to the conditions and we had an idea about it when we arrived for the series well before it was scheduled to begin.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Mohammad Amir Pakistan waqar younis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Waqar and Amir, Mohammad Amir Pakistan team, positive move Waqar on Amir, positive move include Amir, Pakistan team tour England, Muhammad Amir include England tour, Amir inclusion Pakistan team,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Azhar Ali century guides PCB Green to victory over White
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Watch: Pakistan’s Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Babar, Rizwan, Haider score half-centuries in practice match
Australia announces schedule for this year's Big Bash League
Australia announces schedule for this year’s Big Bash League
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.