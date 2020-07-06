Umar Akmal’s ban appeal to be heard on July 13

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban will be heard by a former Supreme Court judge on July 13 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on July 13 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore,” read a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and the PCB.”

The cricketer was suspended for three years by a disciplinary committee of the board after breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code on two separate incidents.

The hearing of the appeal was scheduled for June 11 but was deferred due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.