Umar Akmal ‘unsatisfied’ with appeal outcome despite reduced suspension

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal said that he was still unsatisfied with the appeal outcome despite his three-year ban being reduced to 18 months.

“I am not satisfied with it,” Umar said while speaking to media after Justice (retd) Faqir Mohammad Khokhar announced the decision on an appeal filed by the cricketer. “Many cricketers in the past were given lesser punishments.”

The Quetta Gladiators batsman went on to say that he will consider challenging the decision after consulting with his lawyers and family members. “We have the option to file an appeal against the verdict.”

The Quetta Gladiators man was stopped from taking part in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after allegations appeared on the eve of the opening game that he had breached the anti-corruption code.

Akmal was later found guilty of failing to report match-fixing approaches and a disciplinary committee handed a three-year suspension to the batsman.