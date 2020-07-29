Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Umar Akmal’s suspension reduced to 18 months

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s three-year suspension has been halved to 18 months.

Justice (retd) Faqir Mohammad Khokhar announced the decision on an appeal filed by the cricketer.

The right-hander will now become eligible to play in 2021.

The Quetta Gladiators man was also stopped from taking part in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after allegations appeared on the eve of the opening game that he had breached the anti-corruption code.

Akmal was later found guilty of failing to report match-fixing approaches and a disciplinary committee handed a three-year suspension to the batsman.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 

 
 

 


