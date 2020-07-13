Verdict reserved on Umar Akmal’s ban appeal

An independent adjudicator has reserved its verdict on Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban.

“Former Supreme Court judge Mr. Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reserved his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal after listening to the arguments of both sides today,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on its website.

The cricketer was suspended for three years by a disciplinary committee of the board after breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code on two separate incidents.

The hearing of the appeal was scheduled for June 11 but was deferred due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.