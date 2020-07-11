Trinidad gets green signal to stage CPL 2020

Trinidad and Tobago got the green signal by its government to stage the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“The Caribbean Premier League and the government of Trinidad and Tobago have come to an agreement for the whole of the 2020 season to be played in the country,” CPL stated on its website. “The tournament will run from August 18 to September 10.

“The CPL will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players with the standard higher than it has ever been with the likes of Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard all set to take part.”

Protocols have been devised to minimise the risk of contraction of coronavirus by the tournament’s management, medical board and the Trinidad’s Ministry of Health.

The teams and officials will stay will be accommodated in a single hotel and will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks. “Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19 before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad. The players and officials will be put into ‘households’ where social distancing will need to be in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed.

“However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms.

“All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure.”