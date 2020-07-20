Revised schedule for 2021 Olympic hockey competitions announced

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the revised schedule for the men’s and women’s fixtures for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were to begin on July 24 this year, were postponed till next year due to the increasing cases of coronavirus across the world.

“The hockey event was originally scheduled to run from July 25 until August 7, with matches being played at the purpose-built Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan’s capital city, ” the FIH stated on its website. “Although nothing has changed in terms of the location and overall running order of the matches, the Olympic hockey competitions will now start on July 24 and conclude on August 6, 2021.”

The opening game of the men’s competition will be played between hosts Japan and Australia, while Netherlands will take on India in the opening game of the women’s competition.

The finals for the men’s and women’s competitions will be contested on August 5 and 6 respectively.