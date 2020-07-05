Three more Pakistan players eligible to join squad in England

Three more Pakistan players have become eligible to join the squad in England after testing negative twice, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release.

“Three more players are eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcester following testing negative twice for Covid-19 in four days,” said the release. “Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, along with massuers Malang Ali and Mohammad Imran, returned negative tests on 1 and 4 July.”

A total of 10 players had tested positive when initial tests had been done. However, six more players have already left after testing negative twice. The addition of these three players means that almost the entire Pakistan squad will now be in England.