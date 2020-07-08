Third batch of Pakistan cricketers departs for England tour

The third batch of Pakistan’s cricketers have departed for the tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the players leaving for the bilateral tour, which comprises of a three-match Test series and three T20Is.

The third group of Pakistan squad departs for England.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/zwwCu1vLvl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 8, 2020

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from August 5. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1.