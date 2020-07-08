Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Third batch of Pakistan cricketers departs for England tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Third batch of Pakistan cricketers departs for England tour

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The third batch of Pakistan’s cricketers have departed for the tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the players leaving for the bilateral tour, which comprises of a three-match Test series and three T20Is.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from August 5. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, England, Cricket, England vs Pakistan, England vs Pakistan 2020, Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England 2020, Pakistan tour of England, Pakistan tour of England 2020, ENGvPAK, #ENGvPAK, PAKvENG, #PAKvENG, Pakistan vs England series, Pakistan vs England tours, Pak vs Eng tour 2020, Pak vs Eng 2020 series, Pak tour Eng, Pakistan tour England, Pakistan vs England 1st match, Eng vs Pak, Pakistan 2020 1st series, Pak vs Eng test series, Pak vs Eng T20,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to 'living legend' MS Dhoni
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.