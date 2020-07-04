Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Team Stokes-Team Buttler practice match ends in a draw

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Team Stokes-Team Buttler practice match ends in a draw

File Photo: AFP

England batsman Ollie Pope is adamant the absence of fans will have no bearing on England’s intensity when they face the West Indies in next week’s first Test.

The Ageas Bowl will be devoid of any spectators on health grounds when international cricket returns for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday’s opening day of a three-match series.

England got a taste of what to expect while playing a three-day intra-squad practice match at Hampshire’s headquarters, between a side led by Jos Buttler and one captained by stand-in Test skipper Ben Stokes, that ended on Friday in a draw.

There have been suggestions the silence could be broken by piping in crowd noise or having music play between overs, as can happen in one-day games.

But Pope, who made an unbeaten 55 on Friday, said the fundamentals that come with representing your country had not altered.

‘Really up for it’

“When we have big crowds in and the Barmy Army are here it is amazing but we’ll still be playing Test cricket and it’s still the pinnacle,” he said.

“Even if there’s not a single person in the crowd it’s still what we all dreamt of doing. There will still be the same nerves in the morning because so much rides on it,” added the 22-year-old.

“When that Test match starts up, crowd or no crowd, you are going to be really up for it.”

England fast bowler Mark Wood tried to compensate for the absence of any fans at one point during the warm-up game with a solo rendition of ‘Jerusalem’, the team’s theme song, while waving a flag as the teams walked out to play.

“I hope he does it again, it was outstanding. He’s got the voice of an angel,” said Pope.

Pope’s 50 was one of several promising innings on Friday, with seven more players passing 30.

Fellow specialist batsmen Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley all spent time at the crease while all-rounder Stokes hit three sixes in a Matt Parkinson over during his 33 not out before a draw was agreed.

Perhaps the most encouraging news for England on Friday came from off the field when Pope’s Surrey colleague Tom Curran tested negative for COVID-19.

Curran had spent Thursday’s play self-isolating in his on-site hotel room after feeling unwell the previous night.

But the all-rounder was able to watch Friday’s final session from pitch-side.

“I think we were trying to focus on the cricket but I don’t know how you deal with those situations,” Pope said of Curran’s health scare. “It’s good he tested negative for the virus and he’s feeling a lot better and ready to go. It was nice to see him back out there today.”

England are set to reduce their training group from 29 to a Test squad of 22 on Saturday, with regular captain Joe Root having already left camp to attend the birth of his second child.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Team Buttler, Team Stokes, Cricket, Team Buttler vs Team Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Team Buttler vs Team Stokes Warm Up 2020, cricket scorecard, cricket scoreboard, report, West Indies tour of England 2020
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday
Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
PCB should support players during crises: Inzamam-ul-Haq
PCB should support players during crises: Inzamam-ul-Haq
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.