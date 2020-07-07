Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis released on bail

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis released on bail

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis was released on bail a day later after being arrested for his involvement in a fatal car accident of a 64-year-old man, Cricbuzz has reported.

The 25-year-old was driving an SUV in Panadura and allegedly hit the victim — who was riding a cycle — killing him instantly.

He was released on bail by an additional magistrate after paying two surety bonds worth LKR1 million. The batsman has also been ordered to pay LKR1 million as compensation to the victim’s family.

Mendis is due to appear in the court for the next hearing which is scheduled on September 9.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sri Lanka, Cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket, SLC, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Mendis accident, road accident, cricket, cricket news, Kusal Mendis cricketer
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan's Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf eager to join team in England
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.