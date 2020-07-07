Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis released on bail

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis was released on bail a day later after being arrested for his involvement in a fatal car accident of a 64-year-old man, Cricbuzz has reported.

The 25-year-old was driving an SUV in Panadura and allegedly hit the victim — who was riding a cycle — killing him instantly.

He was released on bail by an additional magistrate after paying two surety bonds worth LKR1 million. The batsman has also been ordered to pay LKR1 million as compensation to the victim’s family.

Mendis is due to appear in the court for the next hearing which is scheduled on September 9.