Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country’s capital Colombo, police said.

The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.

A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.