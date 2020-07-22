Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Cricket

Sohail Khan praises Waqar after practice match five-for

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan spoke highly of bowling coach Waqar Younis after taking a five-wicket haul in the recently concluded intra-squad match.

“The conditions in England are conducive to swing so every fast-bowler can get the ball to move,” the right-handed pacer said as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its website. “I asked Waqar bhai to teach me how to swing the ball late. It took him only two minutes to explain it to me. It is because of his tips that I took five wickets in the first innings.”

He went on to say that he was always eager to learn from the Burewala Express and learns from the knowledge he shares.

“A few days back I was struggling with something while bowling, I thought about reaching out to him and even before I spoke to him about it, he said he knew what I wanted to talk to him about and he explained it to me in a minute,” he said.

Sohail added that it will be an honour to represent Pakistan in the longest version of the game once again. “I had taken two five-fors here against England in 2016 and now in the practice match I have started off with five wickets so I am feeling very good. We had been confined to our homes for the past four months due to coronavirus so starting off on a high was great.”

The right-arm pacer said that he was immensely pleased to see the young duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi perform well in the practice games. “It gave me great happiness to see Naseem pick five wickets in the first innings. He is in rhythm and is looking great. What is astonishing is that he is playing in these conditions for the first time but still he is doing so well. Shaheen has also been phenomenal.”

