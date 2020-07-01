Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday

The six Pakistan cricketers that twice tested negative for the coronavirus will depart for England on Friday, July 3.

“The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, July 3, by the national carrier,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in its press release. “The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.”

The cricketers became eligible for the tour after testing negative twice in succession after getting a positive result the first time around.

The cricketers will head to Worcestershire after their arrival in Manchester where they will join the side after testing negative in the ECB testing programme.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and three T20Is during their tour of England. They will spend 14 days in Worcestershire before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.

The visiting squad is also scheduled to play intra-squad matches to prepare for the fixtures.