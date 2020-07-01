Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday

Photo: AFP

The six Pakistan cricketers that twice tested negative for the coronavirus will depart for England on Friday, July 3.

“The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, July 3, by the national carrier,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in its press release. “The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.”

The cricketers became eligible for the tour after testing negative twice in succession after getting a positive result the first time around.

The cricketers will head to Worcestershire after their arrival in Manchester where they will join the side after testing negative in the ECB testing programme.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and three T20Is during their tour of England. They will spend 14 days in Worcestershire before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.

The visiting squad is also scheduled to play intra-squad matches to prepare for the fixtures.

Cricket England Pakistan
 
MOST READ
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win over New Zealand
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
PCB should support players during crises: Inzamam-ul-Haq
Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away
Pakistan cricketers indulge in recreational activities during isolation in Worcestershire
Watch: Pakistan team reaches Lahore ahead of England tour departure
 
 
 
 
 
