Six Pakistan cricketers arrive in England for Tests, T20Is

Pakistan cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have arrived in England for the upcoming Test and T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video of their arrival in the country.

The second group of Pakistan cricketers reaches England.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/CrUZMwW7E0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 3, 2020

They became eligible for the tour after testing negative twice in succession for the coronavirus after getting a positive result the first time around.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and three T20Is during their tour of England. They will spend 14 days in Worcestershire before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.