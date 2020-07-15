England pacer James Anderson a threat for Pakistan: Shan Masood

Pakistan’s Test opener Shan Masood has said that England’s veteran fast-bowler James Anderson can be a threat to his side in the upcoming three-match Test series.

“James Anderson is a world-class bowler,” Shan said while interacting with the media via a videoconference. “He is the number one bowler in terms of achievements. He will be a threat to Pakistan batsmen along with other England bowlers.”

The left-handed batsman went on to say that there were some fundamentals in the sport which have to be followed. “We have to see off the new ball and go on to perform well once settled in.”

He said that no cricketer just gifts runs or his wicket to the opposing team. “Every player has to work hard for it.”

Shan said that Pakistan are aware of what it takes to play well in England. “We have to learn from our past mistakes and react according to what is happening today.”

He said that Pakistan have a very good batting and bowling line-up and it is now up to the players to perform well for the country in the three-match series.

The batsman said that playing international cricket in England has its own charm. “Touring England and performing against such a good side has its own importance. Whoever performs well there is taking the next step in his career.”