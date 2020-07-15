Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England pacer James Anderson a threat for Pakistan: Shan Masood

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
England pacer James Anderson a threat for Pakistan: Shan Masood

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Test opener Shan Masood has said that England’s veteran fast-bowler James Anderson can be a threat to his side in the upcoming three-match Test series.

“James Anderson is a world-class bowler,” Shan said while interacting with the media via a videoconference. “He is the number one bowler in terms of achievements. He will be a threat to Pakistan batsmen along with other England bowlers.”

The left-handed batsman went on to say that there were some fundamentals in the sport which have to be followed. “We have to see off the new ball and go on to perform well once settled in.”

He said that no cricketer just gifts runs or his wicket to the opposing team. “Every player has to work hard for it.”

Shan said that Pakistan are aware of what it takes to play well in England. “We have to learn from our past mistakes and react according to what is happening today.”

He said that Pakistan have a very good batting and bowling line-up and it is now up to the players to perform well for the country in the three-match series.

The batsman said that playing international cricket in England has its own charm. “Touring England and performing against such a good side has its own importance. Whoever performs well there is taking the next step in his career.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England james anderson Pakistan shan masood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shan masood, james anderson, england, pakistan, shan masood on james anderson, pakistan vs england, england vs pakistan 2020, pakistan cricket, england cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
Batsmen dominate Pakistan's two-day practice game
Batsmen dominate Pakistan’s two-day practice game
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah's memorable feats on this day
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day
Younis Khan hails 'world-class' Rahul Dravid
Younis Khan hails ‘world-class’ Rahul Dravid
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.