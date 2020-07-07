Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi will not be a part of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he went unsold in the draft.

Afridi, who has represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots along with Jamaica Tallawahs in the past, was not picked by any side for this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, T20 specialists Sohail Tanvir and Asif Ali were bought by St Kitts and Patriots and Jamaica Tallwahs respectively.

On the other hand, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz will also not feature in the upcoming edition as they are part of Pakistan’s 29-man squad that will play three Tests and three T20Is against England starting from August 5.

The CPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Searles, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble and Jessy Singh.

St Lucia Zouks: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Anrich Nortje, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen and Saad Bin Zafar.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archilbald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sunny Sohal.

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shayan Jayangir.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul and Ryan Persaud.