Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan kits

The Pakistan cricket team will be wearing jerseys with the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo printed on them during their tour of England.

“We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits since we are charity partners to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” the organisation tweeted.

The organisation thanked PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and the cricket board for their support and wished the side the best of luck for their upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

The PCB was earlier reported to have been struggling to find sponsors for the series against England.

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1.