Friday, July 3, 2020
Cricket

Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The second group of Pakistan cricketers departed for England for the upcoming Test and T20I tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared pictures of the players’ departure on its Twitter account.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz became eligible for the tour after testing negative twice in succession after getting a positive result the first time around.

Related: Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday

The cricketers will head to Worcestershire after their arrival in Manchester where they will join the side after testing negative in the ECB testing programme.

Pakistan are to play three Tests and three T20Is during their tour of England. They will spend 14 days in Worcestershire before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.

