Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced

The schedule for Pakistan’s Test and T20I series against England has been announced.

Pakistan will play a three-match Test series against the hosts before heading into three T20Is.

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed an updated schedule of its men’s national cricket team’s tour of England, which will comprise three Tests and as many T20Is. https://t.co/N5p0kfA8vz pic.twitter.com/fKzsFXiAIe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 6, 2020

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5-9. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches from August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be plate on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.