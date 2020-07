Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain Imran Khan to lead the line of his all-time XI team, The Cricket Times has reported.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, who represented India in 111 fixtures (37 Tests and 74 ODIs), also picked Pakistan’s bowling legend Wasim Akram in his side.

The team also included Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Malcolm Marshall, Sir Richard Hadlee and Shane Warne.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s all-time XI team: Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Sir Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, Imran Khan (captain), Malcolm Marshall, Wasim Akram, Sir Richard Hadlee and Shane Warne.