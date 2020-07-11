Saleem Malik instructed to address ICC’s transcripts on match-fixing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday has stated that it won’t proceed with former cricketer Saleem Malik’s case unless he responds to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) transcripts on match-fixing claims.

“You chose not to respond to the contents of the transcripts of a conversation that took place in April 2000,” the cricket board was quoted addressing Saleem Malik in its press release. “The PCB will be unable to proceed any further until you respond on the said matter.”

The PCB also stated that the former Test captain, in a letter to then PCB chairman Najam Sethi had stated that he was ready to accept his wrongdoing, apologise to the fans and wanted to start the rehabilitation process.

“I fully understand the consequence of my decision and am ready to cooperate to every extent with the ICC and PCB for my rehabilitation programme. I would request the PCB to talk to the ICC if required and start my rehabilitation program at the earliest,” Malik wrote in his letter.

The former batsman had submitted his response to a 20-year old match-fixing inquiry which was launched following a sting operation in June. However, he had accused the PCB of not giving him a transcript to answer the questions regarding the investigation.

On the other, the PCB has instructed former spinner Danish Kaneria to approach the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to challenge the life ban awarded to him.

The cricket board stated that the leg spinner “knowingly induced or encouraged Mervyn Westfield not to perform on his merits in the Durham match”.

It was mentioned that Kaneria’s appeal was rejected by the Appeal Panel of the Cricket Disciplinary Commission, a London High Court bench and the Court of Appeal (Civil Division).

The cricket board went on to mention that its rehabilitation programme is not offered to players who have been handed life bans, adding “the life ban was imposed by the ECB and upheld by all ICC Members as per Article 9 of the ICC/PCB Anti-Corruption Code and the only way it could have been overturned was by way of appeal, an avenue which has already been explored.”

It was also mentioned that the Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code mentions that only the chairman of the anti-corruption tribunal had the discretion to permit the player to participate.