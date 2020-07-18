Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s U19 captain Rohail Nazir said that he looks to Babar Azam for inspiration in the game.

“I look to Babar Azam, who is performing exceptionally well at the moment,” Rohail said while speaking on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I was interested in knowing the kind of bat he uses and how much it weighs.

“We both discussed batting techniques and he gave me tips on what kind of bat is ideal for my game. It has been a learning process for me as I got to know about the equipment which should be used.”

Rohail also said that he was wondering how the senior players would react to his inclusion in the national side for the England tour. “They made me feel as if I was in the team for some time.”

He added that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed shared his knowledge of how to perform with the gloves in the longer version of the game. “He told me about the requirements for playing international cricket.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan Rohail Nazir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rohail nazir, babar azam, pakistan, pakistan cricket, rohail nazir on babar azam, pakistan cricket match, rohail nazir interview, babar azam statement, babar azam inspiration, england tour, pakistan tour of england,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah's memorable feats on this day
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day
Batsmen dominate Pakistan's two-day practice game
Batsmen dominate Pakistan’s two-day practice game
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Australia tour
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
Manjrekar names Imran Khan as skipper of his all-time XI
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan's practice matches in Derby
PCB confirms dates for Pakistan’s practice matches in Derby
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
Gabriel, Blackwood guide Windies to victory in first England Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.