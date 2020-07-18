Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration

Pakistan’s U19 captain Rohail Nazir said that he looks to Babar Azam for inspiration in the game.

“I look to Babar Azam, who is performing exceptionally well at the moment,” Rohail said while speaking on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I was interested in knowing the kind of bat he uses and how much it weighs.

“We both discussed batting techniques and he gave me tips on what kind of bat is ideal for my game. It has been a learning process for me as I got to know about the equipment which should be used.”

Rohail also said that he was wondering how the senior players would react to his inclusion in the national side for the England tour. “They made me feel as if I was in the team for some time.”

He added that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed shared his knowledge of how to perform with the gloves in the longer version of the game. “He told me about the requirements for playing international cricket.”