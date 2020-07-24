Rizwan speaks on ‘healthy competition’ with Sarfaraz

Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has said that there is a healthy competition between him and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for a place in the team.

“It is a healthy competition,” Rizwan said while interacting with the media via videoconference. “We hadn’t even started playing when we used to hear about how Rashid Latif and Moin Khan used to compete with each other back in the days.”

He said that Sarfaraz Ahmed is his ideal, adding that both players ultimately want to represent the country.

Rizwan also said that the two haven’t taken the rivalry personally.

The wicketkeeper batsman was in fine form in the four-day practice game as he scored an unbeaten century, which came in a losing cause for his team.