Rashid Latif unhappy with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has advised Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly from exercising “undue power” after he announced that this year’s Asia Cup has been cancelled.

“Whether the Asia Cup is cancelled or not would be decided by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC),” the former cricketer tweeted. “Showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries.”

Latif said that Ganguly should pay more attention to Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ganguly had earlier claimed that this year’s Asia Cup has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The former India captain did not state if the decision was taken by the sport’s regional governing body.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Executive Nazim Chowdhury — who is also serving as the ACC President — have said that they are unaware of such a decision being made.