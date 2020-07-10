Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

PSL 5 tickets to be refunded from next week

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be refunding the tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures from next week, Radio Pakistan has reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, the refunding process will take place in two phases.

The tickets for the matches that were played behind closed doors will be refunded in the first stage whereas the refunding of the tickets for the knockout games will take place in the second phase.

The PCB and the PSL teams had earlier stated November as their preferred option to complete the remaining PSL 5 matches.

The fifth edition of the 20-over competition was brought to a halt following the completion of the round-robin stage after England’s Alex Hales — who represents Karachi Kings — showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES

