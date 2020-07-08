Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Football

PFF appoints former Atletico Madrid man Limones as technical director

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PFF appoints former Atletico Madrid man Limones as technical director

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Football Federation

Former Atletico Madrid coach Daniel Limones has been appointed as the technical director by the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee.

“The Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee has appointed Mr Daniel Limones of Spain as it’s technical director,” the PFF stated in its press release. “He was previously associated with Spanish La Liga giants Club Atletico de Madrid and was working with the club’s academy in Lahore as head coach and academy manager.”

He has also worked with other Spanish clubs, including Rayo Vallecano. He has been given the responsibility to design and execute plans that will develop the sport in the country.

“The opportunity and possibilities that this new stage has are innumerable, since football in Pakistan continues to be a blank canvas on which players, coaches, clubs and the federation itself can shape the future for the new generations, working together with a forward-looking mentality,” Limones said as quoted by the PFF in its press release.

He also said that there was much potential for the sport to develop in the country.

Humza Khan, the Chairman of the PFF’s Normalisation Committee, expressed his delight on Limones’ appointment. “We fully believe his addition to the setup will help Pakistan football flourish.”

Daniel Limones Pakistan Football Federation
 
