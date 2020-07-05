Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid two-season ban

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid two-season ban

Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has “a lot of confidence” his club will avoid a two-season ban from European competitions when the verdict of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is revealed later this month.

City were banned from UEFA competitions for two years by the European governing body in February after being found guilty of overstating sponsorship outcome to avoid breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Their case was heard by CAS last month and the club have always been bullish about the potential outcome.

“We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League, because we want to be on the field during these years,” said Guardiola. “On July 13 we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club – all the workers, players and everyone here, staff – to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years.”

Amid the off-field issues, City remain one of the favourites to win this season’s Champions League, which is now due to resume in August.

City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

There is still uncertainty over where the return match will be played with the rest of the competition from the quarter-finals to be played at neutral venues in Lisbon.

City may have surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool but a 4-0 thrashing of the newly-crowned English champions on Thursday showed why Guardiola’s men are still among the most feared sides in Europe.

“Every game is different but I cannot deny beating Liverpool the way we did (was good),” said Guardiola, whose side travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. “Football is about feelings, moments. Sometimes your mood is up, sometimes it is down when you face these games, but we can say we beat maybe the best team in the world right now. So we can do it. Every game is different, (FA Cup semi-final opponents) Arsenal play different, Madrid play different. Each game you have to adjust the qualities.

“What I want is to arrive in the best conditions possible to these games and after put mentality on the pitch. These games are not won with tactics or ideas, it is desire. We want to do it. When one team wants to do it – OK they can be beaten – but it will not be easy for the opponent.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Football Manchester City Pep Guardiola
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
Six Pakistan cricketers to join team in England on Friday
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
Second group of Pakistan cricketers leave for England tour
Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away
Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.