PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) paid homage to former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi over their historic achievements on this day.

On this day in 2013, Shahid Afridi registered his name in the record books by returning with figures of 7-12 in nine overs for Pakistan in the first ODI against West Indies at Providence.

Afridi’s performance came in a winning cause as Pakistan claimed a resounding 126-run victory.

#OnThisDay in 2013, @SAfridiOfficial took seven wickets for 12 runs to register the second-best figures in ODIs, the best-ever by a spinner.

Three years later, Misbah scored a century in his first-ever Test match at Lord’s.

#OnThisDay in 2016, @captainmisbahpk marked his first Test at @HomeOfCricket in some style.



Misbah led from the front as his classy century took Pakistan to 282-6 on day one of the first #ENGvPAK Test.

The batsman celebrated his ton in style with a memorable pushups celebration.

Pakistan went on to in the game by 75 runs.