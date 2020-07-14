Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day

Posted: Jul 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) paid homage to former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi over their historic achievements on this day.

On this day in 2013, Shahid Afridi registered his name in the record books by returning with figures of 7-12 in nine overs for Pakistan in the first ODI against West Indies at Providence.

Afridi’s performance came in a winning cause as Pakistan claimed a resounding 126-run victory.

Three years later, Misbah scored a century in his first-ever Test match at Lord’s.

The batsman celebrated his ton in style with a memorable pushups celebration.

Pakistan went on to in the game by 75 runs.

Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
