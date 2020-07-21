Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB governing board member disqualified for misconduct

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PCB governing board member disqualified for misconduct

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

A former Lahore High Court judge has disqualified a Pakistan Cricket Board governing body member for three years over misconduct.

“Former Lahore High Court Justice Mr. Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has found Mr. Nauman Butt guilty of violating his undertaking and Code of Ethics for BoG Members,” the cricket boatd stated on its website.

“As a result of the determination of misconduct by Mr Nauman Butt, he is barred from contesting elections or holding any office with any affiliated unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years.”

The adjudicator, in its 24-page judgement stated that complainants Asad Ali Khan and PCB were able to prove that Butt had violated the ethics code on April 17, 2019.

Butt has been found guilty of disrupting a governing board’s meeting violating the bye-laws of the PCB by disclosing confidential documents to media.

“He is found to have violated the Constitution, Rules (Code of Ethics), undertaking … and … shall deemed to be immediately disqualified and ceased to be an office-bearer / Member of the Association.

“He is also barred for three years from contesting elections or becoming a member, office-bearer of any association, club, organization, managed, monitored, controlled or affiliated to the Board.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah's memorable feats on this day
PCB recalls Afridi, Misbah’s memorable feats on this day
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
Inzamam asks Misbah to step down from one position
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
England push for victory in second West Indies Test
Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan to manufacture smart cricket balls
Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan to manufacture smart cricket balls
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas impress in practice game
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Watch: Pakistan's Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
Watch: Pakistan’s Haider Ali plays some delightful strokes during training
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
England drop Jofra Archer from second West Indies Test
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
Rohail Nazir looks to Babar Azam for inspiration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.