Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB invites former cricketers to apply for job positions

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is urging former cricketers to apply for different positions within the institution.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is inviting and encouraging former cricketers to return to the field by seriously considering various roles, including as match officials in the 2020-21 domestic season,” the PCB stated in a release on Wednesday.

The cricket board stated that the creation of these job opportunities is part of the board’s decision to boost involvement of former players in the domestic structure and to train and develop local talent in all aspects of the game.

Applicants must be under the age of 40 and have played at least 50 first-class matches.

The PCB further stated that it is also planning to hire former international and first-class cricketers in media roles for the live-streaming and broadcasting of domestic matches. “These roles may potentially include commentary and studio shows. Further details will be confirmed closer to time.”

Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
 
HOME  
 
 
