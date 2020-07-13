Batsmen dominate Pakistan’s two-day practice game

The two-day practice match between PCB Green and PCB White in Worcestershire saw several impressive batting performances on day two as well.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side made 338-5 in reply to Azhar Ali’s team of 318-8 by the close of second day’s play.

PCB White made full use of the batting friendly conditions as Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 86 off 137 balls. Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq made 74 from 133 balls.

Shadab Khan was on 51 not out off 62 balls when stumps were drawn. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and fellow middle-order batsman Fawad Alam contributed 40 and 37 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

Babar Azam, Musa Khan and Usman Shinwari took a wicket each for Azhar’s side.