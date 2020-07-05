PCB chairman only gets perks, benefits: IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza has given a detailed breakdown of the perks and benefits enjoyed by the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Mirza, speaking during the interval of the National Assembly session, pointed out that the position is an honorary one and therefore does not come with any salary. However, there are several perks and benefits that come with the position.

The chairman is entitled to either a furnished residence or Rs100,000 as allowance for their accommodation along with complete medical allowance and business class airline tickets. All utility bills as well as the salaries of staff members at the chairman’s house are also paid by the board.

If the chairman is staying in any city across the country other than Lahore, then they are given Rs10,000 as their daily allowance along with a stay at a five-star hotel. If the chairman is touring another country, then the daily allowance is set at $300 and a stay at a five-star hotel. That figure jumps up to $400 per day for England.

Mani also receives Rs20,000 to chair every Board of Governors meeting.