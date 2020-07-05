PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) celebrated the one-year anniversary of Babar Azam’s historic knock against Bangladesh when he made 96 off 98 deliveries to cross Javed Miandad’s record tally of 437 runs in a World Cup campaign.

Babar Azam made 474 runs at the 2019 World Cup at an average of 67.71 and a strike-rate of 87.77. However, Pakistan were unable to get into the knockout stages as they never truly recovered from a horror start despite a strong late run that included the emphatic win over Bangladesh.

Most runs in a World Cup for Pakistan!#OnThisDay in 2019, Babar Azam took over legendary Javed Miandad's 437 that he scored in 1992. pic.twitter.com/9o2End1e20 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2020

Miandad’s 437 had come at the 1992 World Cup when Pakistan won the World Cup.