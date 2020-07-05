Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts

Posted: Jul 5, 2020
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB celebrates Babar Azam’s record-breaking 2019 World Cup efforts

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) celebrated the one-year anniversary of Babar Azam’s historic knock against Bangladesh when he made 96 off 98 deliveries to cross Javed Miandad’s record tally of 437 runs in a World Cup campaign.

Babar Azam made 474 runs at the 2019 World Cup at an average of 67.71 and a strike-rate of 87.77. However, Pakistan were unable to get into the knockout stages as they never truly recovered from a horror start despite a strong late run that included the emphatic win over Bangladesh.

Miandad’s 437 had come at the 1992 World Cup when Pakistan won the World Cup.

2019 World Cup Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan
 
