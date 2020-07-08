Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s Yasir Shah wants to score centuries in England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s Yasir Shah wants to score centuries in England

Photo: AFP

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah had voiced his intentions to score centuries in the upcoming tour of England.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah played a memorable 113-run knock against Australia in the second Test at Adelaide. However, his performance came in a losing cause as the hosts won the game by an innings and 48 runs.  

“I have plans to score centuries,” Yasir said while interacting with the media via videoconference. “You have to do it when you are representing your country. If I can score one in Adelaide then why I can’t do it in England?”

The leg=spinner went on to say that he is also working on his batting. “Coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan have been giving me advice so I am working on it as well. I am spending 30 to 45 minutes on my batting.”

Yasir added that cricketers get criticised when they don’t produce results for the side. “Only those players get noticed who play well for the team So I am working on my bowling action and my ability to bowl googlies.

“Mushtaq Ahmed was with me in the side when we played England back in 2016 and I was playing well then. So, hopefully I will do well against England this time around.”

The leg-spinner, who has broken several records in his career already, admitted that his performances have been below-par for more than a year now. “I was struggling a lot as I became unfit and I faced problems in recovering and regaining my form.”

Cricket England Pakistan yasir shah
 
RELATED STORIES

Yasir Shah, Pakistan, England, Cricket, England vs Pakistan, England vs Pakistan 2020, Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England 2020, Pakistan tour of England, Pakistan tour of England 2020, ENGvPAK, #ENGvPAK, PAKvENG, #PAKvENG, Pakistan vs England series, Pakistan vs England tours, Pak vs Eng tour 2020, Pak vs Eng 2020 series, Pak tour Eng, Pakistan tour England, Pakistan vs England 1st match, Eng vs Pak, Pakistan 2020 1st series, Pak vs Eng test series, Pak vs Eng T20,
 
