Pakistan’s intra-squad fixture comes to an end

Pakistan cricket team’s two-day scenarios-based intra-squad fixture at Worcestershire came to an end on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the second day’s play on its Twitter account.

Snapshots from the day two of scenarios based match at Worcester. pic.twitter.com/Ya2JeuEVHO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 6, 2020

The two-day game was being played as part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series.

The first Test will be played in Manchester from August 5-9. Southampton will host the remaining two Test matches that begin on August 13 and August 21.

The side will return to Manchester for the three T20Is which will be played on August 28, August 30 and September 1.