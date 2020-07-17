Pakistan cricketers recall victory over England in 2016 Lord’s Test

Pakistan cricketers recalled the victorious moments of the first Test during the 2016 tour of England at Lord’s.

Leg-spinner @Shah64Y recalls his maiden Test appearance at @HomeOfCricket which earned him a ten-wicket haul and got his name on the prestigious Lord’s Honours Board.#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/TbdBWV1P6p — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2020

Younis Khan spoke on the team’s celebrations following the match.

Batting coach @YounusK75 speaks about the iconic celebration after the epic 2016 @HomeOfCricket Test win#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/f1gpr3aH6a — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2020

On this day in 2016, the visitors clinched a 75-run victory over the hosts, thanks largely to Yasir Shah’s match-winning figures of 10-141.