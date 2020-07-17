Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Cricket

Pakistan cricketers recall victory over England in 2016 Lord’s Test

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers recalled the victorious moments of the first Test during the 2016 tour of England at Lord’s.

Younis Khan spoke on the team’s celebrations following the match.

On this day in 2016, the visitors clinched a 75-run victory over the hosts, thanks largely to Yasir Shah’s match-winning figures of 10-141.   

Cricket England Pakistan
 
