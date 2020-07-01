Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Pakistan team now like a family, says Fawad Alam

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that the team is behaving like a family during its tour of England.

“The Pakistan team is like a family as we have to stick with each other for the next couple of months,” Fawad Alam said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter account. “We are trying to help each other so that the team improves and it has an impact on their individual performances. We get the opportunity to learn the players on individual basis.”

He said that the players can’t get too close to each other as they have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus pandemic.

The left-handed batsman added that representing Pakistan is a whole different feeling. “A cricketer plays first-class and domestic cricket to reach this stage of their career.”

Fawad stated that the coaching staff comprises of legends that the current players grew up watching. “We learned a lot from watching them perform and we will learn more under their coaching.”

The batsman said that he will miss the fans during matches against England as they will be played behind closed doors.

RELATED STORIES
 

