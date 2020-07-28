Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests

Pakistan announced on Monday a 20-man squad for their three-match Test series against England.

The experienced duo of former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Wahab Riaz have been included in the squad, whereas middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has been dropped.

Wahab had announced an indefinite break from Test cricket in order to prolong his white-ball career but later retracted that decision after backlash from various quarters.

The left-arm pacer bagged a memorable five-wicket haul on Test debut at Lord’s back in 2016.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, can make his return to the side for the first time since being sacked as Test skipper back in October last year.

The side has also roped in uncapped Kashif Bhatti whereas left-handed batsman Fawad Alam, who played his last Test back in 2009, has also been named in the 20-man squad.

The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan will be played from August 5 in Manchester. The side will travel to Manchester for the second and third Tests on August 13 and August 21.

Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.